UFC 258 results: Polyana Viana submits Mallory Martin in the first round (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

Polyana Viana secured her second win in a row, when she defeated Mallory Martin at UFC 258 on February 13. The latter was forced to tap at 3 minutes and 18 seconds into the opening round, after an armbar submission was applied and that was it.

You can watch the video of finish below.

In the main event of UFC 258 Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns. The full fight results from the event can be found here.

