UFC 258 results: Polyana Viana submits Mallory Martin in the first round (video)

Polyana Viana secured her second win in a row, when she defeated Mallory Martin at UFC 258 on February 13. The latter was forced to tap at 3 minutes and 18 seconds into the opening round, after an armbar submission was applied and that was it.

You can watch the video of finish below.

First sub from #UFC258 — Polyana Viana taps Mallory Martin in the first round Results: https://t.co/ZWKhzZzkiTpic.twitter.com/qwNX7NyS32 — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) February 14, 2021

In the main event of UFC 258 Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns. The full fight results from the event can be found here.