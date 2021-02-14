Search
UFC 258 results – Usman vs Burns, full fight card

UFC 258 Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns
UFC 258: Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns weigh-in faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 13 in the US and Sunday February 14 in Australia. The fight card comprises eleven bouts.

In the main event the reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman makes the third defense of his title against number 2-ranked contender Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso do women’s MMA battle at flyweight.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Also on the main card Kelvin Gastelum faces Ian Heinisch at middleweight, Ricky Simon takes on Brian Kelleher at featherweight, and Maki Pitolo squares off against Julian Marquez at middleweight. The full UFC 258 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 258: Usman vs Burns live, date and start time

MMA fans can watch UFC 258 live and exclusive on pay-per-view. The main card start time in the United States is scheduled for Saturday February 13 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV. In Australia the main card is scheduled for Sunday February 14 at 2 pm AEDT live on Main Event.

MMA action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US and 11 am AEDT in Australia.

Get the full UFC 258 fight card below. Results will be added.

To refresh click here.

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns fight card

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Kamaru Usman def. Gilbert Burns by TKO (punches, R3 at 0:34) | Watch highlights

Alexa Grasso def. Maycee Barber by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kelvin Gastelum def. Ian Heinisch by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Watch highlights

Ricky Simon def. Brian Kelleher by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Julian Marquez def. Maki Pitolo by submission (anaconda choke, R3 at 4:17)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Anthony Hernandez def. Rodolfo Vieira by submission (guillotine choke, R2 at 1:53) | Watch submission

Belal Muhammad def. Dhiego Lima by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Polyana Viana def. Mallory Martin by submission (armbar, R1 at 3:18) | Watch submission

Chris Gutierrez def. Andre Ewell by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-27)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Gabe Green def. Phil Rowe by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick – canceled on fight day after Robertson fell ill

Related

Bare Knuckle

Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart full fight video highlights – PVZ beaten in bareknuckle debut

Paige VanZant made her highly anticipated bare knuckle fighting debut on Friday February 5. Former UFC fighter went up against Britain Hart, who has...

