Video: Bektemir Melikuziev KO’s Morgan Fitch in Round 3 – fight highlights

Bektemir Melikuziev (7-0, 6 KOs) recorded his seventh victory to remain undefeated, when he dropped Morgan Fitch (19-5-1, 8 KOs) with left body shot at 2 minutes and 8 seconds into the third round on February 13 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. DAZN released the full fight video highlights and you can watch it up top.

Melikuziev vs Fitch was featured on the Golden Boy Boxing card topped by Joseph Diaz up against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov. The full fight results from the event can be found here.