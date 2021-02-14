Search
Video: Richard Commey knocks out Jackson Marinez with massive right in Round 6

Parviz Iskenderov

Richard Commey dominated and stopped Jackson Marinez on Saturday February 13 live on ESPN from inside the Bubble at MGM Grand. The scheduled for six rounds lightweight matchup ended in Round 6.

Commey first knocked Marinez down with a barrage of punches, and then ultimately floored him with a powerful right. The referee waved the fight off and that was it. You can watch the video of knockout from different angles below and up top.

The full fight results from Commey vs Marinez card can be found here.

