Video: Richard Commey knocks out Jackson Marinez with massive right in Round 6

Richard Commey dominated and stopped Jackson Marinez on Saturday February 13 live on ESPN from inside the Bubble at MGM Grand. The scheduled for six rounds lightweight matchup ended in Round 6.

Advertisements

Commey first knocked Marinez down with a barrage of punches, and then ultimately floored him with a powerful right. The referee waved the fight off and that was it. You can watch the video of knockout from different angles below and up top.

“My oh my, that was brutal!” Richard Commey showcased his pop with a highlight reel knockout of Jackson Marinez? #CommeyMarinez pic.twitter.com/RIfmIoG26W — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 14, 2021

The full fight results from Commey vs Marinez card can be found here.