UFC Vegas 19 fight card – Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis headlines this weekend

Following UFC 258: Usman vs Burns produced last weekend (results here) at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the Ultimate Fighting Championship moves on with UFC Fight Night card scheduled for this Saturday February 20 in the US, which makes it Sunday February 21 in Australia. The event is headlined by a five-round heavyweight battle between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.

Advertisements

Ranked No.2 heavyweight contender Blaydes and the division’s ranked No.4 competitor Lewis were initially set to battle it out last November in the headliner of UFC Vegas 15. The contest fell off a day before the fight show, after Blaydes tested positive for coronavirus, and has then been rebooked for this event.

Blaydes (14-2) won four of his previous bouts. In his most recent outing in June 2020 he scored a unanimous decision against Alexander Volkov. Prior to that he secured a pair of second-round TKOs against Junior dos Santos and Shamil Abdurakhimov, and earned a UD against Justin Willis.

Lewis (24-7, 1 NC) is riding the three-win streak. He last fought in August 2020, when he stopped Oleinik in Round 2. Before that he scored a unanimous decision against Ilir Latifi and a split decision against Blagoy Ivanov.

The UFC Vegas 19 co-main event is scheduled to see a three-round women’s MMA matchup between ranked No.6 bantamweight Ketlen Vieira (11-1) and ranked No.7 Yana Kunitskaya (13-5, 1 NC). The full fight card, comprising a total of fifteen bouts, can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia the event is available live on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis card

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Charles Rosa vs. Darrick Minner

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus

Rafael Alves vs. Pat Sabatini

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Danny Chavez vs. Jared Gordon

Drakkar Klose vs. Luis Pena

Eddie Wineland vs. John Castaneda

Julian Erosa vs. Nate Landwehr

Shana Dobson vs. Casey O’Neill

Chas Skelly vs. Jamall Emmers

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez

Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa