Berchelt vs Valdez Behind the Scenes – Blood, Sweat and Tears Part 2 (video)

Miguel Berchelt defends his WBC super featherweight title against his Mexican countryman Oscar Valdez this coming Saturday February 20. The world championship bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card, taking place inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Part 2 of Blood, Sweat and Tears hit the stream today, going behind the scenes, as the pair prepares to faceoff inside the squared circle You can watch it up top. Part 1 can be found here.

Boxing fans can watch Berchelt vs Valdez live stream online on FITE and on TV on ESPN. The preliminary card live stream is available on ESPN+. The full fight card and start time can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

