David Avanesyan vs Josh Kelly – grudge match fourth attempt set for this Saturday (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Three years in the making

European welterweight champion David Avanesyan (26-3-1, 14 KOs) defends his title against challenger Josh Kelly 10-0-1, 6 KOs this coming Saturday February 20. The pair squares off in the long-awaited bout, headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Boxing fans can watch Avanesyan vs Kelly live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on DAZN in the US and Australia, and other countries.

Avanesyan vs Kelly was previously booked three times. The first time the fight was scheduled yet fell off goes back to December 2018, when Kelly had to pull on the day of the bout due to illness. In March 2020 the fight was postponed due to pandemic. The date in January 2021 got cancelled due to increase in COVID-19 cases in the UK.

On Monday the promotion hit the stream with the compilation video, that previews the “3 years in the making” matchup. You can watch it up top.

The chief-support bout pits Florian Marku (7-0-1, 5 KOs) and Rylan Charlton (6-0-1, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. The current Avanesyan vs Kelly fight card can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

