Gavin Gwynne vows to beat unbeaten Sean McComb – I’m going to win this fight in style

Gavin Gwynne has warned Sean McComb that he could get knocked out quickly ahead of their highly-anticipated vacant Commonwealth lightweight title fight on February 19.

Welshman Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs) faces undefeated McComb (11-0, 5 KOs) at the University of Bolton Stadium. The battles it out in the main event of MTK Fight Night live stream on ESPN+ in the US, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The fight sees McComb competing in the lightweight division for the first time, and Gwynne feels the Belfast man could come unstuck in his new weight class.

Gwynne said: “I’m really excited to start the year with a bang. I’ve seen McComb fight on a few MTK Fight Night events, and I’m expecting him to stay on the back foot. He won’t want to be in close with me, as I’ll stop him quick if he does.

“McComb was a big super-lightweight, so I don’t know how he will make the weight. I’m not a small lightweight by any stretch either.

“I boxed for my first title within seven fights and I’ve been in with some good lads that stands me in good stead. I have learned a lot from the massive fights I’ve had, and I’m going to win this fight in style. I’ve beaten unbeaten fighters before and you will see it again.”

Elsewhere on the card, Darren Tetley and Samuel Antwi collide for the vacant English welterweight title. DP Carr defends his Southern Area super-featherweight title against Dean Dodge. Paddy Donovan takes on Siar Ozgul. Pierce O’Leary meets Irvin Magno. Mark McKeown faces Brad Daws, and Elliot Whale goes up against Jamie Stewart, and Mohammed Sameer is back in action.