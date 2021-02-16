Gokhan Saki to return to the ring – kickboxing star released from UFC

Gokhan Saki is reportedly no longer part of the UFC athlete roster. Nevertheless, the famed kickboxer is yet to hang up his gloves for good. It looks like he might again step inside the squared circle.

Saki signed with Ultimate Fighting Championship in May 2017 after leaving GLORY Kickboxing. He has had two fights inside the Octagon.

Making his debut in September the same year, he knocked out Henrique da Silva in the first round. In the following bout in July 2018, which is also his most recent outing to date, he suffered the defeat by TKO in the first round against Khalil Rountree Jr.

Saki last competed in kickboxing in April 2015, when he earned a unanimous decision against Sebastian Ciobanu, and scored his third win in a row. A year earlier he won the four-man GLORY light heavyweight championship tournament, taking a pair of wins via first-round TKO against Tyrone Spong and Nathan Corbett, who suffered leg and ear injury, respectively.

“The Rebel” has been recently teasing his fans on social media, sharing pictures from training and some of his previous fights. One of the photos shows him landing right hand in the bout against Rico Verhoeven back in October 2013, which saw a controversial knockdown, low blow, and ended in a majority decision (video here).

Which fighter would you like me to fight next? ? pic.twitter.com/65zWYOyo1Y — Gökhan Saki (@gokhantherebel) February 4, 2021

While the names of three potential opponents for Verhoeven’s next GLORY heavyweight title defense can be found here, Saki, being one of the fan favorites, would arguably break the ratings.

However, at this stage it’s not exactly clear whether Saki indeed plans to return to the ring and compete in GLORY Kickboxing.