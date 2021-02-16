Pierce O’Leary wants cement his name in Irish boxing history

Pierce O’Leary feels he has all of the tools to make it a tough evening for Irvin Magno ahead of their battle on this Friday’s MTK Fight Night: McComb vs Gwynne.

Unbeaten O’Leary (5-0, 2 KOs) faces Magno (5-3-1, 1 KO) as part of the card taking place at the University of Bolton Stadium on Friday. The event airs live in the US on ESPN+ and worldwide on IFL TV.

It’s been another great camp for Dublin talent O’Leary alongside trainer Al Smith at his gym in London, and the 20-year-old is ready to display all his skills against Magno.

O’Leary said: “I know Irvin Magno will be coming to win, but once I’m on top of my game it will be a long night for him. I’ve had a great camp and we are moving very nicely at the moment.

“I know I’ve got power, I’ve had it from a young age, but I don’t rely on it. It’s all about pacing yourself and not going all guns blazing straight out.

“I’ve developed the skill, and now when I’m in the ring I’m really enjoying it. It’s a good feeling making opponents miss and then countering with a shot.

“I’m just taking it one fight at a time, but when the dust is settled and my career is over, I want to make sure that when you mention Irish boxing, my name gets brought up every time.”

In the main event Sean McComb fights Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title. Also on the card, Darren Tetley and Samuel Antwi collide for the vacant English welterweight title. DP Carr defends his Southern Area super-featherweight belt against Dean Dodge. Paddy Donovan squares off against Siar Ozgul. Mark McKeown faces Brad Daws. Elliot Whale goes up against Jamie Stewart, and Mohammed Sameer returns.