Watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya official trailer

UFC 259 airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday March 6 in the United States and Sunday March 7 in Australia, featuring three world championship bouts. In the main event Jan Blachowicz defends his light heavyweight title against the current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In the co-main event two-weight champion Amanda Nunes defends her featherweight belt against Megan Anderson. In addition, Petr Yan defends his bantamweight strap against Aljamain Sterling.

The official UFC 259 promo video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top. For those who might have missed it – the event poster can be found here.