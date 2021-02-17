Anthony Dirrell vs Kyrone Davis set for Feb 27 – tops PBC boxing live on FOX

Two-time super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell takes on Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis in a 12-round WBC Super Middleweight World Title eliminator to headline FOX PBC Fight Night live on Saturday, February 27 from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The show features two of the most sensational teenage boxers in the sport as 19-year-old welterweight rising star Jesus Ramos battles Jesus Bojorquez in a 10-round co-feature and 18-year-old exciting prospect Vito Mielnicki, Jr. squares off against Noe Lopez in an eight-round welterweight match to open the broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event is promoted by TGB Promotions.

“Anthony Dirrell is a natural-born fighter. He’s had to overcome several obstacles in his life to become two-time super middleweight world champion. Each time he has had to come back, he’s done it and been stronger than before,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Kyrone Davis believes this is his moment to shine under the spotlight of FOX PBC Fight Night. What Dirrell and Davis bring to the ring on February 27 are the ingredients for a terrific fight. The added treat is watching the continued rise of a pair of brilliant young boxers – Jesus Ramos and Vito Mielnicki, Jr. – as they take on tough challenges.”

Dirrell (33-2-1, 24 KOs), a two-time WBC 168-pound world champion, is a battle-tested veteran who never backs down from anyone in the ring. The 36-year-old Dirrell won the WBC title for the first time with a unanimous decision over Sakio Bika in 2014. The native of Flint, Michigan lost the title the next year to Badou Jack by majority decision. He put together six straight victories after that loss to get back into position to fight for the championship again. He won the title with a technical decision victory over Avni Yildirim in 2019. Dirrell is the younger brother of Andre Dirrell, who won a bronze medal as a member of the U.S. Olympic boxing team in 2004. He is coming off a hard-fought loss to former champion David Benavidez.

“I feel great, camp has been great and it feels good to get back in the ring with everything that’s been going on in the world,” said Dirrell. “Kyrone Davis has fought some good guys but with me being me, he’s biting off a little more than he chew. Fans can look forward to a knockout on February 27. I’m not playing, I’m going to make a statement.”

Davis (15-2, 6 KO) will face the toughest challenge of his career when he steps in against the more experienced Dirrell. The 26-year-old Davis from Monmouth, N.J. will be moving up to super middleweight for this match. His last fight was a TKO victory over Antonio Todd at middleweight in January 2020. His only two losses came against Junior Castillo and Patrick Day in 2018. His most notable victory so far came against Marcos Hernandez in 2017. Hernandez was undefeated at the time.

“I’ve worked extremely hard and I’m thankful for the opportunity and plan to take full advantage of it,” Davis said. “It’s my turn and you’re going to see that on FOX PBC on February 27.”

Welterweight Rising Star Jesus Alejandro Ramos Battles Jesus Emilio Bojorquez in Co-Feature

Ramos (14-0, 13 KOs), the nephew of welterweight contender Abel Ramos, steadily increased the toughness of competition in 2020. The 19-year-old from Casa Grande, Arizona has scored four-straight knockout wins following his only pro fight that has gone the distance, which came in a June 2019 unanimous decision over Kevin Shacks. In his last fight Ramos scored a fourth round stoppage against Naim Nelson in December 2020 on FOX.

“I’m very excited to be back in the ring on February 27, just two months after my last fight,” said Ramos. “I want to stay active this year, and I can’t wait to kick off 2021 with another solid performance.”

Bojorquez (24-2, 18 KOs) has scored four straight victories since losing to Abner Lopez. All four of those victories came by way of stoppage. The 33-year-old Bojorquez from Sonora, Mexico will be fighting for the first time in the United States. He’s coming off a fourth round TKO win over Jose Luis Araiza.

“I know Ramos is a tough young boxer and he’s been on a hot streak. But I’ve been on a hot streak too and my experience will be the deciding factor,” said Bojorquez. “I’m looking forward to going against him in an exciting fight on FOX PBC in prime time. I expect it will be a tough fight but I’m ready for anything that he can come with on February 27.”

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Noe Alejandro Lopez Opens Telecast

Representing Roseland, New Jersey, Mielnicki (7-0, 4 KOs) began turning heads during an exceptional amateur career where he compiled a 147-22 record and was named the Most Oustanding Boxer of the 2011 Junior National Golden Gloves amongst many accolades before turning pro. Last December, the 18-year-old welterweight dropped Steven Pulluaim twice on his way to a six-round unanimous decision.

“Camp is going great and I’m in the best shape of my life,” said Mielnicki. “I can’t wait to showcase my talent on FOX in my first eight-rounder.”

Veteran Lopez (10-3-1, 4 KOs) hails from the fighting town of Jalisco, Mexico and currently resides in Spring, Texas. He’s remained active during the pandemic, fighting three times in 2020, including two victories and a points loss to Joseph Francisco last November.

“I’m really excited about this fight,” said Lopez. “I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this and I’ve been training hard for months now. Mielnicki is a young, strong kid. I’m going to go out there, test him and shock the world.”