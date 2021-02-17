Search
Club Fights: Deccan Conquest 3 live stream announced – start time and full fight card

Newswire
Club Fights: Deccan Conquest 3
Club Fights: Deccan Conquest 3

The third edition of “Club Fights: Deccan Conquest” takes place at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium inHyderabad, India on Saturday February 20. The event features nine boxing bouts in total, with Savio Michael, Sara Nithin Raj and Bangaram Sai Kumar headlining the show.

Boxing fans can watch Club Fights: Deccan Conquest 3 live stream online on FITE. The start time is scheduled for Saturday February 20 at 1 pm IST (local time), which makes it 8:30 am ET / 5:30 am PT in the United States, and 12:30 am AEDT in Australia on Sunday February 21.

Sara Nithin Raj (1-0, 14 KOs) says he is ready to go to war with UP based boxer Ravindra Yadav at the LBS Boxing Arena, as per the announcement sent out by the streaming platform. He has only fought on one occasion, a win over Abhinay Kumar in Hyderabad in January 2021, but he is full of confidence and believes he can rip up the script by claiming the biggest honor in the super lightweight division in the years to come.

The full Club Fights: Deccan Conquest III lineup can be found below.

Club Fights: Deccan Conquest III card

Savio Michael (0-0-1) vs. Syed Saad (debut) in a super bantamweight bout

Sara Nithin Raj (1-0, 14 KOs) vs. Ravindra Yadav (debut), super lightweight

Harmeet Singh (1-0-1, 1 KOs) vs. Muhammed Suhaib AP (debut), middleweight

Gnaneshwar (debut) vs. Ashish Rajkumar Mishra, middleweight

Clinton David (0-0-1) vs. on Deepak Kumar (debut), super lightweight

Gundaboina Vijay Kumar (debut) vs. Yogesh Purve, bantamweight

Mohammed Naveed (debut) vs. Dipankar Sharmain, flyweight

Bangaram Sai Kumar (1-0, 1KOs) vs. Rohan Madake, bantamweight

Himanshu Singh (debut) vs. Ritik Sudhakar Tiwari (debut), super lightweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Related

