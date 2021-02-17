Lion Fight set to go global, Muay Thai insight ‘Carnage Corner’ featured on UFC Fight Pass

This year emerges as a hot season for Muay Thai. With a new signed deal with UFC Fight Pass, Lion Fight is set to go across the world, with not only international viewership, but we are taking the show on the road. The United States, Spain, Italy, Germany, Scotland, France, England and Australia are featured on the list of countries that Lion Fight is planning to put live shows on.

After the previous event in Dublin a year ago, we have been put on the back burner due to COVID.

Our first event of 2021 was last Friday, February 12 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. There were five full Thai rules matchups. The fight results can be found here.

It was amazing to finally get the opportunity to be back behind the mic, calling the action. It was definitely a very good night for everyone involved.

With a full schedule of 10+ events for 2021, we are just getting started.

Carnage Corner

In my new “Carnage Corner” series I give a brief insight into the art of Muay Thai and its traditional ways, plus the brutality of its techniques. You can watch the first episode, that aired last Friday, below.

In case you missed it — The first episode of CARNAGE CORNER during @LionFight 63 broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass pic.twitter.com/8zMNihB1wY — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) February 17, 2021

Each episode covers a different topic, and airs midway through each live Lion Fight event. Be sure to tune in to view all the action and knowledgeable insights.