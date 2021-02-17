Rising Stars by WKN to kick off on April 17 in Fontanar, Spain

The World Kickboxing Network scheduled its return to Spain for April 17. The event takes place in Fontanar, marking a debut of the “Rising Stars” concept, that was announced mid last year.

Fontanar is a host of the recent Hombres de Honor MMA 104 promoted by Chinto Mordillo. The upcoming event will see an open tournament featuring junior competitors.

Roberto Garcia and Poll Lloret will square off in the WKN “Rising Stars” super bantamweight championship in Muay Thai. The rest of lineup is expected to see a series of MMA and kickboxing bouts.