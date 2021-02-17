Saenchai vs Buakaw: Watch Muay Thai stars go head to head in sparring session (video)

In Muay Thai circuits Saenchai PKSaenchaimuaythaigym and Buakaw Banchamek need no introduction. Over the years fans have been wondering, who would come out victorious, if the they’d faced one another inside the squared circle.

Advertisements

We’ve seen what has happened, when they got into the arm wrestling challenge, as well as that MMA stunt on the football field, right?. Well, it seems like the time has come to throw kicks and punches inside the ring.

Check out the video below, featuring Muay Thai stars during the recent sparring session at the Yokkao gym.

As for real fighting, Saenchai was expected to be back in the ring last December. The event fell off due to COVID-19.

Buakaw, hasn’t fought in over a year.