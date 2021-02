Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis square off in a five-round heavyweight battle, headlining UFC Vegas 19 fight card this coming weekend. The main event preview video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs Lewis live stream on ESPN+ on Saturday February 20. In Australia the event is available on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass on Sunday February 21.

The full fight card can be found here.