Video: Canelo vs Yildirim official trailer for super middleweight title clash on Feb 27

Witness Canelo, Witness Greatness

Multi-weight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defends his WBC, WBA Super and The Ring titles against WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim on Saturday February 27. The world championship bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card, taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The official event trailer, titled “Witness Canelo, Witness Greatness”, hit the stream today, and you can check it out up top.

Boxing fans in Australia, United States around the world (except Mexico) can watch Canelo vs Yildirim live stream on DAZN.

The full fight card can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

