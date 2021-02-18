Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne – start time and how to watch live stream from Bolton, England

Southpaw prodigy Sean McComb hopes to add Commonwealth gold to his growing resume. McComb will step up in class versus Gavin Gwynne in a 12-round tilt for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title, headlining MTK Fight Night on Friday, February 19 at University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

McComb (11-0, 5 KOs), a 2015 European Games bronze medalist from Belfast, has been dominant since turning pro in 2018. He won a pair of bouts in 2020, including a sixth-round stoppage over former WBO Latino junior welterweight champion Mauro Maximiliano Godoy.

Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs) is a two-time British lightweight title challenger who hopes to spring the major upset. He last fought in August 2020 and was stopped in six rounds by former world title challenger James Tennyson.

The action begins at 7 pm GMT local time, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States, and 6 am AEDT in Australia on February 20.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch McComb vs Gwynne live stream on ESPN+. In the UK, Australia and the rest of the world the event is available on IFL TV.

In McComb vs Gwynne undercard bouts

Samuel Antwi (12-1, 5 KOs), who has won five straight since the lone defeat of his career, will fight Darren Tetley (20-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant English welterweight title.

Junior lightweight prospect Dean Dodge (9-0-1, 3 KOs), winner of seven straight, will take on fellow unbeaten DP “Cannon” Carr (11-0-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Paddy Donovan (5-0, 3 KOs), a Top Rank-signed welterweight prospect from Limerick, Ireland, will face 20-fight veteran Siar Ozgul (15-5, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder. In his last bout, Ozgul gave McComb a competitive battle en route to a 10-round decision defeat.

In a scheduled six-round battle of unbeaten featherweights, Brad Daws (6-0, 2 KOs) will fight Mark McKeown (3-0, 1 KO).

Dublin-born junior welterweight Pierce O’Leary (5-0, 2 KOs), a former Irish amateur standout, will tangle with Irvin Magno (5-3-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder. Magno, who turned pro in 2016, has never been stopped in the paid ranks.

McComb vs Gwynne fight card

