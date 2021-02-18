Search
Boxing

Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne – start time and how to watch live stream from Bolton, England

Newswire
Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne
Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne

MTK Fight Night

Southpaw prodigy Sean McComb hopes to add Commonwealth gold to his growing resume. McComb will step up in class versus Gavin Gwynne in a 12-round tilt for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title, headlining MTK Fight Night on Friday, February 19 at University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

Advertisements

McComb (11-0, 5 KOs), a 2015 European Games bronze medalist from Belfast, has been dominant since turning pro in 2018. He won a pair of bouts in 2020, including a sixth-round stoppage over former WBO Latino junior welterweight champion Mauro Maximiliano Godoy.

Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs) is a two-time British lightweight title challenger who hopes to spring the major upset. He last fought in August 2020 and was stopped in six rounds by former world title challenger James Tennyson.

The action begins at 7 pm GMT local time, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States, and 6 am AEDT in Australia on February 20.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch McComb vs Gwynne live stream on ESPN+. In the UK, Australia and the rest of the world the event is available on IFL TV.

In McComb vs Gwynne undercard bouts

Samuel Antwi (12-1, 5 KOs), who has won five straight since the lone defeat of his career, will fight Darren Tetley (20-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant English welterweight title.

Junior lightweight prospect Dean Dodge (9-0-1, 3 KOs), winner of seven straight, will take on fellow unbeaten DP “Cannon” Carr (11-0-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Paddy Donovan (5-0, 3 KOs), a Top Rank-signed welterweight prospect from Limerick, Ireland, will face 20-fight veteran Siar Ozgul (15-5, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder. In his last bout, Ozgul gave McComb a competitive battle en route to a 10-round decision defeat.

In a scheduled six-round battle of unbeaten featherweights, Brad Daws (6-0, 2 KOs) will fight Mark McKeown (3-0, 1 KO).

Dublin-born junior welterweight Pierce O’Leary (5-0, 2 KOs), a former Irish amateur standout, will tangle with Irvin Magno (5-3-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder. Magno, who turned pro in 2016, has never been stopped in the paid ranks.

McComb vs Gwynne fight card

  • Sean McComb (11-0, 5 KOs) vs. Gavin Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs), 12 rounds, lightweight – for vacant Commonwealth lightweight title
  • Samuel Antwi (12-1, 5 KOs) vs. Darren Tetley (20-1, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, welterweight – for vacant English welterweight title
  • Dean Dodge (9-0-1, 3 KOs) vs DP Carr (11-0-1, 4 KOs), 10 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Paddy Donovan (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Siar Ozgul (15-5, 3 KOs), 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Brad Daws (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. Mark McKeown (3-0, 1 KO)., 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Pierce O’Leary (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Irvin Magno (5-3-1, 1 KO), 6 rounds, junior welterweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

David Avanesyan vs Josh Kelly

February 20, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

February 20, 2021

MMA

Adrien Broner vs Jovanie Santiago

February 20, 2021

Boxing

Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez

February 20, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns full fight video highlights from UFC 258

The reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman retained his title on February 13, when he defeated Gilbert Burns in the headliner of UFC 258. The...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097