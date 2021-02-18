The reigning undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0) goes up against the defending light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (27-8) on March 6 in the headliner of UFC 259 live on pay-per-view. Following the official event trailer, featuring three title fights (watch here), the promotion hit the stream with a new promo titled “Look Head”, compiling some of the best moments to both competitors, ahead of their matchup. You can watch it up top.
UFC 259: New promo video titled ‘Look Ahead’ released for Blachowicz vs Adesanya showdown
UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya
