Search
UFC

UFC 259: New promo video titled ‘Look Ahead’ released for Blachowicz vs Adesanya showdown

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

The reigning undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0) goes up against the defending light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (27-8) on March 6 in the headliner of UFC 259 live on pay-per-view. Following the official event trailer, featuring three title fights (watch here), the promotion hit the stream with a new promo titled “Look Head”, compiling some of the best moments to both competitors, ahead of their matchup. You can watch it up top.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

David Avanesyan vs Josh Kelly

February 20, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

February 20, 2021

MMA

Adrien Broner vs Jovanie Santiago

February 20, 2021

Boxing

Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez

February 20, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns full fight video highlights from UFC 258

The reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman retained his title on February 13, when he defeated Gilbert Burns in the headliner of UFC 258. The...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097