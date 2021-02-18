Search
Urban Fight Night 24: How to watch Australian MMA live stream from Sydney

Parviz Iskenderov
Urban Fight Night 24: Ray vs Maxwell
Urban Fight Night 24: Ray vs Maxwell

UFN 24: Ray vs Maxwell

Urban Fight Night 24 takes place at Big Top Sydney in Milsons Point, NSW on Saturday, February 27. The event features a series of professional and amateur MMA bouts with heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The contest pits Randall Rayment and Dean Maxwell.

Rayment (9-3) won two of his previous bouts by unanimous decision against Dion Mooney and Jack Tuave. Maxwell (2-0) stopped Jeremy Layton in the first round and submitted Stan Carmichael in Round 3.

Among other matchups featured on the card, middleweights Pete Dawson (2-0) and Emil Jeries (3-1) square off in the amateur title bout. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans around the world can watch UFN 24: Ray vs Maxwell live stream online on FITE. The start time is scheduled for Saturday February 27 at 7 pm AEDT in Australia, which makes it 3 am ET / 12 am PT in the United States.

UFN 24 fight card

Randall Ray vs Dean Maxwell, 3 rounds, heavyweight, title fight

David Francis vs Blake Sheppeard, welterweight

Junior Moe vs John Armstrong, welterweight

Harry Grech vs Justin Danielson, light heavyweight

Pete Dawson vs Emil Jeries, middleweight, title fight (amateur)

Kaleb Rideout vs Drew Alexander, super lightweight

Farhood Khalatbar vs Isnad Zaman, lightweight (amateur)

Ibby Nemra vs Nick Clarke, welterweight (amateur)

Hayder Khudhair vs Dean McDonald, featherweight (amateur)

Bradley Shackleton vs Siosai Liafau, light heavyweight (amateur)

Matty Ian vs Asterios Tsiatsios, bantamweight (amateur)

Isaac Dean vs Jay Orr, welterweight (amateur)

Bimo Adriano vs Dean Tromans, lightweight (amateur)

Rebar Abdula vs Percival Oumo Mwambi, bantamweight (amateur)

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

