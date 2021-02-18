Search
Kickboxing

Video: One of the nastiest low blows in kickboxing history

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

The part of the video up top has been previously featured on the 8 Bloopers compilation (watch here). Today GLORY Kickboxing released the full matchup, that sees Andrey Gerasimchuk and Bruno Chaves in their encounter in December 2019. The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight contest ended on the second minute due to one of the nastiest shots below the waist ever seen inside the ring. You can watch it up top.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

David Avanesyan vs Josh Kelly

February 20, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

February 20, 2021

MMA

Adrien Broner vs Jovanie Santiago

February 20, 2021

Boxing

Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez

February 20, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns full fight video highlights from UFC 258

The reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman retained his title on February 13, when he defeated Gilbert Burns in the headliner of UFC 258. The...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097