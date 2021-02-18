Video: One of the nastiest low blows in kickboxing history

The part of the video up top has been previously featured on the 8 Bloopers compilation (watch here). Today GLORY Kickboxing released the full matchup, that sees Andrey Gerasimchuk and Bruno Chaves in their encounter in December 2019. The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight contest ended on the second minute due to one of the nastiest shots below the waist ever seen inside the ring. You can watch it up top.