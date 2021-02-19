Search
Broner vs Santiago weigh-in video live stream and results – 11 am ET

Newswire
Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner is back in the ring, taking on Jovanie Santiago on Saturday February 20. The pair squares off in a twelve-round super lightweight bout live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT (start time here).

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. The weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for February 19 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT. The live stream video is available up top.

The full Broner vs Santiago fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results will be added.

Broner vs Santiago fight card

Adrien Broner vs Jovanie Santiago, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Dominic Breazeale vs Otto Wallin, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Robert Easter Jr. vs Ryan Martin, 12 rounds, super lightweight

