Canelo Alvarez reveals his ‘short-term goal’

Canelo Alvarez says his desire to create history is the driving force that keeps him striving for greatness. He prepares to defend his WBC, WBA Super and Ring Magazine super middleweight titles against Avni Yildirim at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday February 27.

Advertisements

Boxing fans in the US, Australia and all other counties, except Mexico, can watch Canelo vs Yildirim live stream online on DAZN.

Alvarez (54-1-2 36 KOs) is straight back into action following his clinical win over Callum Smith in December, when he claimed the WBC and Ring Magazine straps. He now puts his 168-pound belts on the line against WBC mandatory challenger Yildirim (21-2 12 KOs). Canelo plots his path to becoming the first Mexican to be undisputed champion at super middleweight.

The pound for pound king believes he can set the example for other fighters to follow and look to claim all the belts and secure a legacy – something that motivates him and his trainer Eddy Reynoso to strive to break records and set new goals.

“It’s important for me and Eddy because very few people have achieved becoming undisputed champions,” said Canelo. “And that’s a short-term goal for us. To win all the titles at 168 pounds.

“Obviously, no Mexican has ever done it. So that’s our short-term goal, to keep making history. And that’s what we want. Eddy and I have always wanted the best. And we want to keep making history.

“I think it’s important, not just for me, but for all fighters. To make history in boxing is very important, I think. It’s very important to me to leave behind a legacy in this sport. And that’s why we’re doing this. To keep making history and so when people talk about boxing, they always remember me.”

Canelo’s clash with Yildirim is part of huge night of action at the home of the Miami Dolphins.

In the chief-support bout, Julio Cesar Martinez (17-1 13 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title against mandatory challenger McWilliams Arroyo (20-4 15 KOs). Among other bouts, Chinese heavyweight star Zhilei Zhang (22-0 17 KOs) takes on Jerry Forrest (26-4 20 KOs) over ten rounds.

A host of young talents also get the chance to shine on the card in the form of Diego Pacheco (10-0 8 KOs), Alexis Espino (6-0 4 KOs), Marc Castro (1-0 1 KO) and Aaron Aponte (1-0 1 KO). The full lineup can be found here.