David Avanesyan anticipates ‘a must-win fight’ against Josh Kelly, who looks to ‘get the job done’

David Avanesyan defends his European welterweight title against challenger Josh Kelly (10-0-1, 6 KOs) this Saturday February 20. The pair meets in the 3-year in the making matchup, battling out in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing fight card at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

The event airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream online on DAZN internationally.

At the press conference held on Thursday, Avanesyan (26-3-1, 14 KOs) said that the bout, that has previously fell off three times, “is a must-win fight”.

“This fight has been coming for a long time. The date has changed many times.”

“I’ve had many training camps. I hope everything is good tomorrow with the weight.”

“I need to win this fight. This is my work. I give everything to win this fight. I’m going to give 100% to take the win.”

“After the fight I will go home to see my children and my family. This is a must-win fight for me. It’s a big fight.”

“English, Russian and Spanish fans have been messaging me. On Saturday night we are going to show a good fight. I’m going to give everything to win this fight.”

Kelly (10-0-1, 6 KOs) said that after “a lot of talking”, it was “time to quiet down, focus in and get the job done.”

“I’ve got great respect for David, and I’ll just echo what he said, family and health is the most important thing.”

“We’ve got to get a job done on Saturday. It’s my main aim in 2021 to start off with this European title. I’ve stepped up to levels that I couldn’t even imagine I could do in the gym.”

“I thought last time I was ready, but COVID came and it got cancelled. I was nowhere near ready compared to what I am now. All I need to do is go and put a show on on Saturday.”

“I’ve done a lot of talking this week and I feel like I’ve expressed myself fully on what I believe will happen. We’ve just got to do the dance on Saturday.”

“I think David is a strong capable fighter. I believe that I’m a big Welterweight, and I’m strong. I’m a very strong welterweight.

“Saturday night is going to be a night for everyone to enjoy I think. Now it’s time to quiet down, focus in and get the job done.”

The full Avanesyan vs Kelly fight card can be found here.