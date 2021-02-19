Avanesyan vs Kelly weigh-in video live stream and results – 1 pm GMT, midnight AEDT

David Avanesyan defends his EBU European welterweight title against Josh Kelly on Saturday, February 20. The long-awaited contest headlines the fight card live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on DAZN across the world from The SSE Arena, Wembley.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. The weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for today at 1 pm GMT in the UK, 8 am ET in the US, and midnight in Australia. The live stream video is available up top.

Get the full Avanesyan vs Kelly fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.

Avanesyan vs Kelly card

David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly, 12 rounds, welterweight – Avanesyan’s EBU European welterweight title

Florian Marku vs. Rylan Charlton, 10 rounds, welterweight

Robbie Davies Jr vs. Gabriel Valenzuela – for the IBF Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Title

Johnny Fisher vs. Matt Gordon, heavyweight

Jordan Gill vs. Cesar Juarez, featherweight, 10 rounds

Anthony Fowler vs. Jorge Fortea, super welterweight

Amy Timlin vs. Carly Skelly, super bantamweight – for vacant Commonwealth super bantamweight title