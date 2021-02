Former four-weight class world champion Adrien Broner is back in the ring on February 20, when he faces Jovanie Santiago in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “The Problem” in his outing four years back, when he took a split decision against Adrian Granados.

Broner vs Santiago start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The full fight card can be found here.