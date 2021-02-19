Search
Boxing

Maxi Hughes replaces Liam Walsh, takes on Paul Hyland Jnr at MTK Fight Night on Mar 19

Newswire
Maxi Hughes vs Paul Hyland Jn
Maxi Hughes vs Paul Hyland Jn

Maxi Hughes will now face Paul Hyland Jnr for the vacant British lightweight title on the MTK Fight Night card on March 19. The event airs live on ESPN+ in the US and IFL TV internationally from University of Bolton Stadium.

Advertisements

Hyland Jnr was originally set to face Liam Walsh for the belt, but with Walsh still recovering from COVID-19, Hughes will now step in for the showdown.

Hughes (22-5-2, 4 KOs) had an incredible 2020, defeating former world title challenger Jono Carroll in August, before following that up by winning the WBC International lightweight title against Viktor Kotochigov in October.

He now turns his attention to Hyland Jnr (20-2, 7 KOs) who has previously challenged for the European and British lightweight titles during his career.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “It’s fantastic that Maxi Hughes is stepping up to take on Paul Hyland Jnr for the British lightweight title. Maxi has dreamed his whole life of becoming British champion, and now has his chance.

“It’s a shame that Liam Walsh is unable to fight, but full credit to Maxi for stepping up, and for Paul Hyland Jnr for taking the fight. It’s a brilliant 50-50 battle and one that I can’t wait for.

“It’s a massive show next month with Karim Guerfi also defending his European bantamweight title against Lee McGregor, with even more big fights set to be announced in the coming days.”

The current fight card can be found here.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

David Avanesyan vs Josh Kelly

February 20, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis

February 20, 2021

MMA

Adrien Broner vs Jovanie Santiago

February 20, 2021

Boxing

Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez

February 20, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns full fight video highlights from UFC 258

The reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman retained his title on February 13, when he defeated Gilbert Burns in the headliner of UFC 258. The...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097