Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne weigh-in results

Sean McComb (11-0, 5 KOs) and Gavin Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs) battle it out for a vacant Commonwealth lightweight title on Friday February 19. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout headlines the MTK Fight Night card taking place at University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. McComb weighed-in at 134.3 lbs. Gwynne showed 134.1 lbs.

Samuel Antwi and Darren Tetley came in at 146.1 lbs and 146.2 lbs, respectively, for their ten-round co-main event bout with a vacant English welterweight title on the line. The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne live stream online on ESPN+ in the United States and IFL TV internationally. The date and start time is scheduled for February 19 at 7 pm GMT UK time, 2 pm ET / 11 am PT US time, and 6 am AEDT Australia time on February 20. The undercard is available on IFL TV, starting an hour earlier.

McComb vs Gwynne fight card

Main Card (ESPN+)

Sean McComb (134.3 lbs) vs. Gavin Gwynne (134.1 lbs), 12 rounds, lightweight – for vacant Commonwealth lightweight title

Samuel Antwi (146.1 lbs) vs. Darren Tetley (146.2 lbs), 10 rounds, welterweight – for vacant English welterweight title

Dean Dodge (129.2 lbs) vs. DP Carr (129.8 lbs), 10 rounds, super featherweight – for Southern Area super featherweight title, English title eliminator

Pierce O’Leary (142.8 lbs) vs. Irvin Magno (140.9 lbs), 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Paddy Donovan (149.4 lbs) vs. Siar Ozgul (149 lbs), 6 rounds, welterweight

Brad Daws (128 lbs) vs. Mark McKeown (127.3 lbs), 6 rounds, featherweight

Undercard (IFL TV)

Elliot Whale (149.2 lbs) vs. Jamie Stewart (149.7 lbs), 6 rounds, welterweight

Mohammed Sameer (164 lbs) vs. Kearon Thomas (163 lbs), 4 rounds, middleweight