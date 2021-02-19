Curtis Blayes takes on fellow-heavyweight Derrick Lewis in the headliner of UFC Vegas 19 this coming Saturday, February 20 (Sun, Feb 21 in Australia). Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “Razor” in his outing back in September 2019, when he dominated Shamil Abdurakhimov in the second round of their bout at UFC 242.
UFC Full Fight Video: Curtis Blaydes scores second-round TKO against Shamil Abdurakhimov
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis
