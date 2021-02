Josh Kelly goes up against the defending EBU European welterweight champion David Avanesyan in the long-awaited matchup on February 20 at the SSE Arena, Wembley. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “Pretty Boy” in his previous outing in December 2019, when he scored a unanimous decision against Winston Campos after ten rounds.

Boxing fans can watch Kelly vs Avanesyan live stream on DAZN internationally, and on Sky Sports in the UK.