Berchelt vs Valdez: How to watch live stream in the US, Australia and everywhere else, undercard

Miguel Berchelt and Oscar Valdez square off in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card inside the Bubble at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on February 20 in the US and February 21 in Australia. The contest features the defending WBC super featherweight champion up against challenger in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout.

The co-feature is a ten-round super featherweight matchup between Gabriel Flores Jr and Jayson Velez. The full Berchelt vs Valdez undercard can be found below. Check out weigh-in results and video here.

How to watch Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez live stream on ESPN+ and on ESPN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 20 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Berchelt vs Valdez Australia time is set for Sunday, February 21 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST. The live stream is available on ESPN on Kayo.

In all other countries, including US and Australia, fans can watch Berchelt vs Valdez live stream online on FITE.

The Berchelt vs Valdez undercard, comprising six bouts, is set for 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT in the US and 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST in Australia.

Berchelt vs Valdez card

Main Card

Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Jayson Velez

Undercard

Esquiva Falcao vs. Artur Akavov

Luis Alberto Veron vs. Elvis Rodriguez

Xander Zayas vs. James Martin

Waldo Cortes vs. Sonny Conto

Javier Martinez vs. Billy Wagner

Uriel Villanueva vs. Omar Rosario