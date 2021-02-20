Berchelt vs Valdez weigh-in video live stream and results – 5 pm ET

Miguel Berchelt makes the seventh defense of his WBC super featherweight title against Oscar Valdez on Saturday February 20. The pair battles it out in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN and live stream online on FITE from inside the Bubble at MGM Grand.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. The weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday February 19 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. The live stream video is available up top.

The full Berchelt vs Valdez fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results will be added.

Berchelt vs Valdez

Main Card

Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Jayson Velez

Undercard

Esquiva Falcao vs. Artur Akavov

Luis Alberto Veron vs. Elvis Rodriguez

Bryan Lua vs. Frevian Gonzalez

Xander Zayas vs. James Martin

Waldo Cortes vs. Sonny Conto

Javier Martinez vs. Billy Wagner

Uriel Villanueva vs. Omar Rosario