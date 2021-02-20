Berchelt vs Valdez weigh-in video live stream and results – 5 pm ET

Miguel Berchelt makes the seventh defense of his WBC super featherweight title against Oscar Valdez on Saturday February 20. The pair battles it out in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN and live stream online on FITE from inside the Bubble at MGM Grand.
A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. The weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday February 19 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. The live stream video is available up top.
The full Berchelt vs Valdez fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results will be added.
Berchelt vs Valdez
Main Card
Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez
Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Jayson Velez
Undercard
Esquiva Falcao vs. Artur Akavov
Luis Alberto Veron vs. Elvis Rodriguez
Bryan Lua vs. Frevian Gonzalez
Xander Zayas vs. James Martin
Waldo Cortes vs. Sonny Conto
Javier Martinez vs. Billy Wagner
Uriel Villanueva vs. Omar Rosario