Gavin Gwynne TKO’s Sean McComb to win Commonwealth title – MTK Fight Night results

Gavin Gwynne earned a vacant Commonwealth lightweight title on February 19 via seventh-round TKO against Sean McComb. The pair battled it out in the main event of MTK Fight Night, held at University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

Both men had success throughout the fight, and each of them had to deal with cuts, with McComb suffering from one over his eyebrow, while an accidental elbow opened a bad cut on the back of Gwynne’s head. It was a ferocious pace, which saw both men land huge shots, but in the end it was Gwynne who earned the win against the brave McComb, coming out on top in the seventh round to claim the vacant belt.

“I’m speechless and I don’t know what to say,” Gavin Gwynne said post-win. “I put so much into this camp. Nobody was going to beat me, no world class fighter was going to stop me.”

“We know Sean is a class amateur and I couldn’t outbox him. I had to take it to him, I started going to work and putting my shots together. Fair play to him he stayed on his feet but we got the win, and I can’t put into words how much it means.”

“I’ve had big fights but it was the first time that Sean had really stepped up, so I knew this was going to be tough for him. This will be my boy’s belt now!”

In the co-main event Samuel Antwi defeated Darren Tetley via sixth-round TKO and took a vacant English welterweight title. The full fight results from the event can be found below.

McComb vs Gwynne results

Main Card

Gavin Gwynne def. Sean McComb by TKO (R7) – wins vacant Commonwealth lightweight title

Samuel Antwi def. Darren Tetley by TKO (R6) – wins vacant English welterweight title

DP Carr def. Dean Dodge by points (97-93) – wins Southern Area super featherweight title, English title eliminator

Pierce O’Leary def. Irvin Magno by points (59-55)

Paddy Donovan def. Siar Ozgul by RTD (R4)

Mark McKeown def. Brad Daws by TKO (R2)

Undercard

Elliot Whale def. Jamie Stewart by points (59-55)

Mohammed Sameer def. Kearon Thomas by points (40-36)