UFC Vegas 19 weigh-in results: Blaydes vs Lewis official, 4 fighters miss weight, 1 fight canceled

Heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis battle it out in the headliner of UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday February 20 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas (Sun, Feb 20 in Australia). A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Blaydes weighed-in at 259. Lewis was 263. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The rest of the card saw four fighters missing the required limit, leading to one fight being canceled.

Ketlen Vieira missed bantamweight limit, showing 138, for her co-main event bout against Yana Kunitskaya, who weighed-in at 135.5. She forfeits 20 percent of her purse in favor of opponent and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

Jared Gordon missed featherweight limit, coming in at 150, for his bout against Daniel Chavez, 145. He forfeits 30 percent of his purse to Chaves and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

Rafael Alves weighed-in at 157.5, missing featherweight limit by almost twelve pounds. His opponent Pat Sabatini was 145.5. The bout has been canceled.

Drako Rodriguez missed bantamweight limit, showing 140.5, for his bout against Aiemann Zahabi, 136. He forfeits 30 percent of his purse and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

The full UFC Vegas 19 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis card

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes (259) vs. Derrick Lewis (263)

Ketlen Vieira (138)* vs. Yana Kunitskaya (135.5)

Charles Rosa (146) vs. Darrick Minner (146)

Aleksei Oleinik (240) vs. Chris Daukaus (234)

Phil Hawes (185) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185.5)

Andrei Arlovski (249.5) vs. Tom Aspinall (244.5)

Preliminary Card

Jared Gordon (150)** vs. Daniel Chavez (145)

Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Luis Pena (155.5)

Eddie Wineland (135.5) vs. John Castaneda (136)

Nate Landwehr (146) vs. Julian Erosa (145.5)

Rafael Alves (157.5)*** vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5) – fight canceled

Shana Dobson (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125.5)

Chas Skelly (146) vs. Jamall Emmers (145.5)

Aiemann Zahabi (136) vs. Drako Rodriguez (140.5)****

Sergey Spivak (245) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265)

*Vieira missed weight.

**Gordon missed weight.

***Alves missed weight, fight canceled.

****Rodriguez missed weight.