Derrick Lewis goes up against Curtis Blaydes in the headliner of UFC Vegas 19 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on February 20. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “The Black Beast” in his previous outing in August 2020, when he defeated Aleksei Oleinik via second-round TKO.
UFC Full Fight Video: Derrick Lewis scores second-round stoppage win against Aleksei Oleinik
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis
