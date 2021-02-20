UFC Vegas 19 start time US, Australia, how to watch, Blaydes vs Lewis, main event, undercard

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on February 20 in the US and February 21 in Australia. In the main event ranked No.2 heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes (14-2-0) squares off against the division’s ranked No.4 Derrick Lewis (24-7-0).

In the co-main event Ketlen Vieira (11-1-0) and Yana Kunitskaya (13-5-0) do women’s MMA battle at 138-pound catchweight. Among other main card bouts, Charles Rosa takes on Derrick Minner, Aleksei Oleinik faces Chris Daukaus, Phil Hawes goes up against Nassourdine Imavov, and Andrei Arlovski meets Tom Aspinall.

The UFC Vegas 19 full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs Lewis vs live stream online

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis live stream on ESPN+. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 20 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The action begins on the preliminary card, commencing at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs Lewis Australia time is set for Sunday, February 21 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST for the main card, following the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWDT. The live stream is available on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Vegas 19 fight card

The UFC Vegas 19 fight card comprises a total of fourteen bouts. The six-fight main card follows the eight-fight undercard.

The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Ketlen Viera vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Charles Rosa vs. Derrick Minner

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus

Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall

Preliminary Card

Jared Gordon vs. Danny Chavez

Drakkar Klose vs. Luis Pena

Eddie Wineland vs. John Castaneda

Nate Landwehr vs. Julian Erosa

Shana Dobson vs. Casey O’Neill

Chas Skelly vs. Jamall Emmers

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez

Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa