Boxing

Adrien Broner defeats Jovanie Santiago by unanimous decision – full fight video highlights

Newswire
Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KO) returned to action on February 20, which was his first appearance inside the ring since early 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Manny Pacquiao. Battling it out in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT., former four-weight champion scored a unanimous decision against Jovanie Santiago, handing him the first defeat in his professional career.

The judges scorecards look as the following: 115-112, 116-111, 117-110.

Watch Broner vs Santiago full fight video highlights up top. The complete fight results from the event can be found here.

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResultsVideo

