Adrien Broner vs Jovanie Santiago results, full fight card

Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner (33-4-1, 24 KO) returns to action on February 20, when he faces Jovanie Santiago (14-0-1, 10 KO) in a twelve-round matchup. The pair meets at super lightweight, battling it out in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

The co-feature is a 12-round heavyweight bout between Otto Wallin (21-1, 14 KO) and Dominic Breazeale (20-2, 18 KO). Also on the card Robert Easter Jr (22-1-1, 14 KO) goes up against Ryan Martin (24-1, 14 KO) in a 12-rounder at junior welterweight.

Boxing fans can watch Adrien Broner vs Jovanie Santiago live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for February 20 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, which makes it February 21 at 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST Australia time.

Stay tuned with Broner vs Santiago results below.

Broner vs Santiago results

Adrien Broner def. Jovanie Santiago by unanimous decision (115-112, 116-111, 117-110) | Watch highlights

Otto Wallin def. Dominic Breazeale by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 118-110)

Robert Easter Jr. def. Ryan Martin by unanimous decision (117-111, 118-110, 118-110)