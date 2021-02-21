Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 once again postponed – new date and location announced

The rematch between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin has once against been postponed. Gibraltar has been named as a location to host the long-awaited showdown on Saturday March 27. The venue is yet to be announced.

Boxing in the US, Australia and all other countries (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the fight live stream online on DAZN. In the UK the matchup airs live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The British Heavyweight contender was set to face Povetkin on March 6. Travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic have meant the fight has been pushed back three weeks.

Brixton’s Whyte will be attempting to avenge his shock knockout defeat to Povetkin last summer, with an announcement on a venue to be made in due course.

“In the current environment we are always having to think on our feet,” said Matchroom Sport Managing Director Eddie Hearn. “We did everything to try and make March 6 happen, but with the new travel restrictions it was impossible.”

“Now we have something outside the box, compelling, and a unique setting for one of the Heavyweight Fights of the Year – roll on the Rumble on the Rock!”

More information and the rest of Povetkin vs Whyte 2 fight card is expected to be announced shortly.