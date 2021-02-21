Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 19

Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 on February 20 (Feb 21 in Australia). The contest featured ranked No.2 heavyweight contender up against the division’s ranked No.4 competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The contest didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 1 minute and 26 seconds into the second round, when “The Black Beast” dropped “Razor” to the canvas with right uppercut, and followed it up with a pair of heavy blows.

You can watch Blaydes vs Lewis full fight video highlights below. From the verdict to handshake.

Result.

Ningun otro peso completo tiene más nocauts en la Historia del UFC que @TheBeast_UFC #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/AqHGGY0uos — ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) February 21, 2021

Round 2.

DO YOU BELIEVE IT?! ?@Thebeast_ufc adds another KO to the historic heavyweight resume at #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/INLCaHvCj4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 21, 2021

Round 1.

Throwing with bad intentions from the off! ? ? Blaydes & Lewis as advertised through the opening 5. #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/s3Qn8Q7Vu1 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 21, 2021

Handshake.

With the win Derrick Lewis updates his record to 25-7, 1 NC and secures his fourth win in a row. In his previous outing in August 2020 he stopped Aleksei Oleinik also in Round 2.

Curtis Blaydes drops to 14-3, 1 NC. The defeat snaps his four-win streak, which includes a unanimous decision against Alexander Volkov, second-round TKO of Junior dos Santos, among others.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 19 can be found here.