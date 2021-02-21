Search
Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez results, full fight card

Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez weigh-in
Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez weigh-in | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

The defending WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt (37-1, 33 KO) makes the seventh defense of his title against Oscar Valdez (28-0, 22 KO) on Saturday February 20 in the US, which makes it Sunday February 21 in Australia. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout, headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card, held inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The co-main event is a 10-round super featherweight matchup between Gabriel Flores Jr (19-0, 6 KO) and Jayson Velez (29-7-1, 21 KO). The full fight card can be found below.

In the US Berchelt vs Valdez airs live on ESPN and live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the event is available on ESPN on Kayo.

In addition, boxing fans around the world can watch Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez live stream online on FITE.

Stay tuned with Berchelt vs Valdez results below.

To refresh click here.

Berchelt vs Valdez results

Main Card

Oscar Valdez def. Miguel Berchelt by KO (R10 at 2:59) – becomes new WBC super featherweight champion | Watch knockout

Gabriel Flores Jr. def. Jayson Velez by TKO (R6 at 1:47)

Undercard

Elvis Rodriguez def. Luis Alberto Veron by unanimous decision (78-74, 79-73, 79-73)

Xander Zayas def. James Martin by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Javier Martinez def. Billy Wagner by TKO (R1 at 1:51)

Omar Rosario def. Uriel Villanueva by KO (R2 at 2:38)

Esquiva Falcao def. Artur Akavov by RTD (R4 at 3:00)

