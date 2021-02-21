Search
UFC Vegas 19 results: Blaydes vs Lewis

UFC heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis faceoff
Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis weigh-in faceoff | Pic: YouTube/UFC

UFC Vegas 19 features the twelve-fight card at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the main event ranked No.2 heavyweight Curtis Blaydes squares off against the division’s ranked No.4 contender Derrick Lewis.

In the co-main event Ketlen Vieira meets Yana Kunitskaya in the women’s MMA battle at 138-pound catchweight. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 19 live stream on ESPN+ on Saturday February 20. In Australia the event is available on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass on Sunday February 21.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 19 results below.

To refresh click here.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis results

Main Card

Derrick Lewis def. Curtis Blaydes by KO (right uppercut, R2 at 1:26) | Watch highlights

Yana Kunitskaya def. Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Darrick Minner def. Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Chris Daukaus def. Aleksei Oleinik by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:55)

Phil Hawes def. Nassourdine Imavov by majority decision (28–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Tom Aspinall def. Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 1:09)

Preliminary card

Jared Gordon def. Danny Chavez by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

John Castaneda def. Eddie Wineland by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:44)

Julian Erosa def. Nate Landwehr by TKO (flying knee, R1 at 0:56)

Casey O’Neill def. Shana Dobson by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:41)

Aiemann Zahabi def. Drako Rodriguez by KO (punch, R1 at 3:05)

Sergey Spivak def. Jared Vanderaa by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:32)

