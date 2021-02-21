Search
Video: Oscar Valdez KO’s Miguel Berchelt to secure Knockout of the Year candidate

Parviz Iskenderov

Valdez becomes new WBC super featherweight champion

Oscar Valdez became a new WBC super featherweight champion on February 20, when he stopped the defending titleholder Miguel Berchelt in the tenth round. The contest headlined the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN from inside “the Bubble” in Las Vegas, NV.

The lights went off at the very end of Round 10, when during the exchange, Valdez landed a massive left hand, sending Berchelt to the canvas face down. The referee immediately waved the fight off.

You can watch the video of knockout from three different angles below and up top.

With the win Oscar Valdez remains undefeated and updates his record to 29-0, 23 KOs. Taking the WBC super featherweight strap, he also becomes the two-weight champion, previously holding WBO featherweight belt.

Miguel Berchelt drops to 37-2, 1 NC, 33 KOs. He fails to retain the title in his seventh defense.

The full fight results from Berchelt vs Valdez card can be found here.

