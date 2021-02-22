Search
Harmeet Singh defeats Muhammed Suhaib AP in Club Fights: Deccan Conquest 3 main event

Harmeet Singh defeats Muhammed Suhaib AP
Harmeet Singh vs Muhammed Suhaib AP in their Club Fights: Deccan Conquest 3 main event | Supplied

A clash between undefeated middleweight power-punchers surprisingly went the distance at Club Fights: Deccan Conquest III on Saturday, February 20 at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad, India. Very close and spirited fight with Harmeet Singh (2-0-1, 1 KOs) emerging with a majority decision over Muhammed Suhaib AP (0-1).

“I felt like it was an easy victory and I took him to school and it was all part of the game plan to get him emotional in the ring and it worked in my advantage”, said Harmeet Singh who hails from Patiala town in Punjab.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Savio Michael and bantamweight Bangaram Sai Kumar also dominated the ring. Savio Michael scored a second round knockout against Syed Saad, and Bangaram Sai Kumar outworked Rohan Sanjay Madake as judges awarded the fight to him unanimously.

On the other hand, the debutant Mohammed Naveed of Hyderabad tasted his first success in the ring by defeating Dipankar Sharma of Manipur in the flyweight division.

Mohammed Naveed victorious over Dipankar Sharma
Mohammed Naveed celebrating his victory over Dipankar Sharma | Supplied

Also on the night, Deepak Kumar scored an explosive first round KO over Clinton David on Saturday night.

The full results can be found below. The event replay is available on FITE.

Club Fights: Deccan Conquest 3 results

Harmeet Singh def. Muhammed Suhaib by decision

Savio Michael def. Syed Saad by TKO (R2)

Ashish Mishra vs. Gnaneshwar – draw

Deepak Kumar def. Clinton David by KO (R1)

Ritik Tiwari def. Himanshu Singh by decision

Sai Kumar def. Rohan Sanjay Madake by decision

Yogesh Purve vs. Gundaboina Vijay – draw

Mohammed Naveed def. Dipankar Sharma by decision

