Two-division champion Amanda Nunes makes the second defense of her featherweight title against Megan Anderson in the co-headliner of UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya on March 6. Ahead of the event, check out the full fight video up top, featuring “The Lioness” in her bout back in December 2016, when retained her bantamweight title via first-round stoppage of former champion Ronda Rousey.
UFC Full Fight Video: Amanda Nunes destroys Ronda Rousey in less than a minute
