UFC Full Fight Video: Israel Adesanya KO’s Paulo Costa in the second round

The reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya goes up a weight class to challenge the defending light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the headliner of UFC 259 live on pay-per-view on March 6. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “The Last Stylebender” in his previous bout in September 2020, when he dominated Paulo Costa in Round 2 to make the second successful defense of his 185-pound belt.