UFC Vegas 20 card: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane continues heavyweight action

Following UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis produced this past weekend (highlights here), the next edition of UFC Vegas continues the heavyweight action inside the Octagon on February 27 (Feb 28 in Australia). The headline bout features the division’s ranked No.3 contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik up against ranked No.7 competitor Ciryl Gane.

Rozenstruik (11-1) won his previous bout in August 2020 via second-round TKO against Junior dos Santos. In May the same year he was handed his first career defeat by KO in Round 1, courtesy of Francis Ngannou, which snapped his ten-win streak. Before that “Bigi Boy” knocked out Alistair Overeem in Round 5, and secured a pair of first-round stoppages against Andrei Arlovski and Allen Crowder.

Unbeaten Gane (7-0) last fought in December 2020, taking the second-round TKO against dos Santos. Prior to that he scored a unanimous decision against Tanner Boser, and submitted Don’Tale Mayes and Raphael Pessoa in the third and first round, respectively.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC Vegas 20 card, Nikita Krylov goes up against Magomed Ankalaev at light heavyweight, and Montana De La Rosa takes on Mayra Bueno Silva at women’s flyweight. The finalized order of the bouts is expected to be announced in the coming days. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs Gane live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the event is available on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass.

UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs Ganefight fight card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Randy Brown vs. Alex Oliveira

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom

Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moises

Sabina Mazo vs. Alexis Davis

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Dustin Jacoby vs. Maxim Grishin

Raoni Barcelos vs. Marcelo Rojo

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder