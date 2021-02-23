Canelo vs Yildirim fight week schedule – press conference, weigh-in, fight time and how to watch

Saul Canelo Alvarez defends his WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine super middleweight titles against WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Saturday, February 27 in the US, which makes it Sunday, February 28 in Australia.

Boxing fans in the US, Australia and the rest of the world can watch the fight live on DAZN. In Mexico the contest airs live on TV Azteca.

Following the first faceoff held on Monday (watch video here), four additional events have been scheduled for the rest of Canelo vs Yildirim Fight Week, leading to the day of showdown. Check out the schedule of events below.

Grand Arrivals

The day of Grand Arrivals is on Tuesday, February 23 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, which converts to Wednesday, February 24 at 6 am AEDT in Australia. The headline-bout and undercard fighters will conduct brief interviews in the bubble in Miami ahead of their respective bouts.

Media Day

The all-day Media Day is on Wednesday, February 24 (Thu, Feb 25 in Australia).

Final press conference

The final Canelo vs Yildirim pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Thursday, February 25 (Fri, Feb 26 in Australia). The start time is set for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 5 am AEDT on the Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube.

Canelo vs Yildirim weigh-in

The official Canelo vs Yildirim weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, February 26 (Sat, Feb 27 in Australia). The start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 5 am AEDT on Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel.

Canelo vs Yildirim fight time

The US start time for Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim main card on Saturday, February 27 is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live stream on DAZN.

Canelo vs Yildirim Australia time is set for Sunday, February 28 at 11 am AEDT live stream online on DAZN.

The full fight card can be found here.