Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim first faceoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim faceoff
Canelo Alvarez and Avni Yildirim faceoff ahead of their super middleweight world title bout | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Avni Yildirim square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Saturday, February 27 (Sun, Feb 28 in Australia). The world championship bout features the defending WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and The Ring super middleweight champion up against WBC mandatory challenger.

Boxing fans in the US, Australia and rest of the world (except Mexico) can watch Canelo vs Yildirim live stream online on DAZN. In Mexico the fight airs on TV Azteca.

Kicking off the fight week, the athletes came face to face for the first time ahead of their matchup. The faceoff took place at the 65K-seat arena, where the bout takes place this weekend.

Watch Canelo vs Yildirim faceoff video below

The Alvarez vs Yildirim world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Subject to result, the contest is expected to precede Alvarez’s showdown with Billy Joe Saunders.

The undercard can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

UFC

Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 19

Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 on February 20 (Feb 21 in Australia). The contest...

