Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim first faceoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (video)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Avni Yildirim square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Saturday, February 27 (Sun, Feb 28 in Australia). The world championship bout features the defending WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and The Ring super middleweight champion up against WBC mandatory challenger.

Boxing fans in the US, Australia and rest of the world (except Mexico) can watch Canelo vs Yildirim live stream online on DAZN. In Mexico the fight airs on TV Azteca.

Kicking off the fight week, the athletes came face to face for the first time ahead of their matchup. The faceoff took place at the 65K-seat arena, where the bout takes place this weekend.

Watch Canelo vs Yildirim faceoff video below

Champion Canelo Alvarez and challenger Avni Yildirim come face to face for the first time ahead of their super middleweight world title bout this Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami ?? @MatchroomBoxing #Canelo #CaneloYildirim pic.twitter.com/na8sarmHmF — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) February 23, 2021

The Alvarez vs Yildirim world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Subject to result, the contest is expected to precede Alvarez’s showdown with Billy Joe Saunders.

